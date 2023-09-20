SeaPort Manatee celebrates truck drivers with free lunches

PALMETTO, Fla. — On Sept. 15, SeaPort Manatee celebrated its eighth Trucker Appreciation Day to thank professional drivers who move goods to and from the Florida Gulf Coast trade gateway for all they do and sacrifice. Joining the celebration, representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), event sponsors and SeaPort Manatee offered complimentary lunches and giveaway items to truckers outside the port’s main entrance complex.

“People here are friendly, and they are responsive. It’s a good place to load, get cargo, and come back to,” said Jim Rogers, a 32-year veteran trucker who drives for Landmark Services. Rogers said he recently has been coming to SeaPort Manatee on nearly a daily basis to pick up truckloads of aggregate construction materials.

“SeaPort Manatee is deeply appreciative of the dedicated professional drivers who keep the supply chain moving in a safe, efficient manner,” said James Satcher, chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority. “We are privileged to each year join with FDOT and industry partners in sharing our gratitude with the trucker community through this event.”

The SeaPort Manatee annual Trucker Appreciation Day sponsors included Agunsa Manatee Terminal, Ash Grove Cement Co., Kinder Morgan Port Manatee Terminal LLC, Logistec USA Inc., Manatee Truck and Trailer Wash, the Propeller Club, Sun State International truck dealership, TransMontaigne Terminals LLC and World Direct Shipping. Other donors, who provided giveaway items such as sunglasses and caps, included 75 Chrome Shop, Callaghan Tire, FDOT, Indian River Transport, International Used Truck Centers, Pro Transport, Riggin’ It Trail Rides and Right Truck Right Now.