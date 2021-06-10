Love’s to end mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees beginning June 15

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops announced June 10 that it is planning to stop requiring customers and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks, effective June 15. The mask requirement has been in place in Love’s stores across the country since July 2020.

Customers and employees who have not been fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear masks.

“The past 15 months have been challenging for customers and team members, so we’re pleased the country has made such great strides against the pandemic to get to this point,” said Love’s President Shane Wharton. “We will continue to be diligent about health and safety as ever before. We want to thank our customers for wearing masks in our stores and for the patience they’ve shown as we worked toward this decision.”

Some cities, counties and states will continue to require all employees and customers to wear masks, and the company will abide by these requirements.