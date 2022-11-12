Love’s Travel Stop reopens Arizona store after renovations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has reopened its location in Buckeye, Arizona, after closing in March for renovations.
The store, located off Interstate 10 at exit 114 on 1610 S. Miller Rd., adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel, according to a news release.
“We’re excited to announce the reopening of a 14th location in Arizona, providing customers with another clean, safe and well-stocked location off the highway,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The Buckeye location will offer plenty of amenities to ensure that professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly.”
Location amenities include:
- Love’s Travel Stop canopy in front of the store.
- More than 15,000 square feet.
- Open 24/7.
- Chester’s Chicken (opening Nov. 14).
- Godfather’s Pizza (opening Nov. 14).
- Subway (opening Nov. 14).
- 59 truck parking spaces.
- 50 car parking spaces.
- Six RV parking spaces.
- Six diesel bays.
- Nine showers.
- Speedco (coming in 2023).
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 split between All Faith Community Services and Arizonans for the Protection of Exploited Children and Adults.
