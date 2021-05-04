Love’s Travel Stops brings nearly 100 truck parking spaces to Diamond, Ohio

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Diamond, Ohio, with a travel stop that opened April 29. Located on State Route 225, the travel stop adds 65 jobs and 93 truck parking spaces to Portage County.
“We’re excited to open our 18th location and add nearly 100 truck parking spaces in Ohio,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members will help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely while providing a good value at competitive prices.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers a variety of amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Godfather’s Pizza and Subway.
- 93 truck parking spaces.
- 64 car parking spaces.
- Three RV parking spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- Speedco (opening on a later date).
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- CAT scale.
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Palmyra Township Fire Department.