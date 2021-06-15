Love’s Travel Stops opens new location along I-22 in Mississippi

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Holly Springs, Mississippi, with a travel stop that opened June 10. The store, positioned off Interstate 22, adds 70 jobs and 46 truck parking spaces to Marshall County.
“We’re excited to add our 18th clean and safe location for customers in Mississippi,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Marshall County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Arby’s (opening soon);
- 46 truck parking spaces;
- 73 car parking spaces;
- Two RV parking spaces;
- Seven diesel bays;
- Five showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories; and
- CAT scale.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Holly Springs High School. The store is located on 929 Highway No. 7 South.