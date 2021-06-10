Love’s Travel Stops opens new location on I-25 in Colorado

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Walsenburg, Colorado, with a travel stop that opened in late May. The store, located at 99800 Interstate 25, adds 50 jobs and 46 truck parking spaces to Huerfano County.
“We’re excited to open our 17th Love’s in Colorado, which happens to be our southernmost travel stop in the state,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “This travel stop will add 50 jobs to the Huerfano County community and offer our customers a wide-range of food, drinks, travel items and more at a good value and competitive prices.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 11,000 square feet.
- Godfather’s Pizza and Subway.
- 46 truck parking spaces.
- Three RV parking spaces.
- Six diesel bays.
- Six showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- CAT scale.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Huerfano-Las Animas Area Council of Governments.