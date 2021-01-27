Love’s Travel Stops plans to open 50 new stores, add more than 3,000 truck parking spots this year

Love’s Travel Stops plans to open as many as 50 new locations during 2021, providing more than 3,000 new truck parking spaces across the U.S. (Courtesy: Love’s Travel Stops)

OKLAHOMA CITY — As many as 50 new Love’s Travel Stops, with a combined total of more than 3,000 new truck parking spots, are planned for 2021, the company announced Jan. 26.

The announcement follows a challenging 2020 during which Love’s opened 38 new locations, added more than 3,000 truck parking spaces and donated several million dollars to fight COVID-19, injustice and poverty and to help sick and injured children.

“2020 was difficult, but our teams worked together to open new locations, add parking spaces and serve customers despite the pandemic,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “In 2021, we’ll grow our travel stop network where our customers have asked us to, add new products and services and open new truck care centers to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The Love’s company announced additional plans for 2021, including:

  • Open more than 30 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, the nation’s largest oil change and preventive maintenance network with the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers and 1,500 maintenance bays and 400 locations across the country.
  • Continue to enhance the Love’s Connect mobile app with new features.
  • Continue to expand the Love’s-branded product line and introduce new fresh food offerings.
  • Increase fueling options across the U.S. through Trillium, a provider of alternative and renewable fuel supply, design, installation and operations.

