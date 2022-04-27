Lytx’s annual report identifies fleet driving risks, highlights safety improvements

SAN DIEGO — Lytx® Inc., a video telematics company, released its fourth annual “State of the Data” report on vehicle ﬂeets on Wednesday.

The findings show that drivers using the Lytx Driver Safety Program experienced fewer collisions, despite an increase in risky driving on the United States roadways in 2021, according to a news release.

The report also reveals 2021’s riskiest states, cities and roadways for driving in the United States — as well as the riskiest days and times to be on the road.

“In 2021, we boosted investments in our technology, innovations, partnerships and people to acquire even more intelligence about transportation on our roadways,” said David Riordan, Lytx’s executive vice president and general manager of enterprise.

“We captured more than 35 billion miles of driving data last year, bringing our total dataset to over 185 billion miles. We analyze this data to help vehicle ﬂeets better understand the risks on the road and the driver behaviors that can have a positive effect on safety. We’re proud that an estimated more than 1.6 million drivers and fleet managers rely on Lytx to make their safety programs better.”

Lytx’s DriveCamâ Event Recorders use machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology that can help address distracted driving in the moment, and provide reliable, continual video evidence for protection when the unexpected occurs.

DriveCamâ Event Recorders automatically detect 11 risky driving behaviors inside and outside the vehicle.

The data also revealed increases in certain risky behaviors that fleet managers can address in their companies’ safety programs.

Navigating Hazardous Roadways

According to a report released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in February 2022, a statistical projection of traffic fatalities for the first nine months of 2021 showed a 12% increase in fatal traffic crashes nationwide, compared with 2020. The report estimated that 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes during the first nine months of 2021, compared with 28,325 fatalities in the same period in 2020.

ABC News reported that NHTSA has blamed reckless driving behavior for increased traffic fatalities during the pandemic, citing that behavioral research showed an increase in speeding and traveling without a seat belt.

Positive and negative trends in driver behavior

Despite the elevated risks in 2021, companies that used Lytx’s fleet management services last year improved their overall safety levels, demonstrating significant reductions in several critical, high-risk behaviors.

The top five reduced risky behaviors (in order):

Not driving on a designated roadway Driving too fast for conditions Late response to a hazard or a change in road conditions Failure to use mirrors Running a red light

The top five increased risky behaviors (in order):

Electronic device distraction (non-cellphone) Driver unbelted while driving off an identifiable roadway Cellphone distraction Posted speed violation Distractions other than electronic devices (e.g. food or drink)

The top five associated behaviors in near collisions (in order):

Failed to keep adequate space around the vehicle Distractions other than electronic devices (e.g. food or drink) Failure to use mirrors Driver fails to scan an intersection adequately before entry Late response to a hazard or a change in road conditions

The top five associated behaviors in collisions (in order):

Driver took a risky action (e.g. taking hands off wheel for more than three seconds) Failed to pay attention Driving too fast for conditions Failure to use mirrors Distractions other than electronic devices (e.g. food or drink)

Riskiest States

These states and district are at least 1.5 times riskier than other states due to their large populations, high traffic volumes, and unusual traffic patterns. The top five riskiest (in order) for commercial ﬂeets in 2021 were:

New York California Nevada Massachusetts District of Columbia

The top five riskiest states for ﬂeets in 2020 were:

California Washington Texas Oregon Georgia

There are multiple reasons for the increase in some states in 2021, as compared with 2020, but COVID-related lockdowns were likely a significant factor. For example, New York was more locked down for COVID reasons in 2020, while Texas and Georgia were less so.

Riskiest Cities

These cities and metropolitan areas are riskier due to their size, greater traffic density, and quickly changing driving conditions. The top five riskiest for vehicle ﬂeets in 2021 were:

New York and Newark (New York/New .Jersey is 28% riskier than Chicago) Chicago Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim, California. Atlanta Philadelphia

Riskiest Roads

Lytx captured more than 14 million risky driving incidents among vehicle ﬂeets in 2021. Road segments were examined using Lytx’s proprietary risk-scoring system, and the data identified that the riskiest roadways in the U.S. for 2021 were:

Interstate 94 near West G. Rogell Drive (near Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan.) U.S. 422 near Mercer Road (Butler, Pennsylvania.) U.S. 422 near Glade Drive (Kittanning, Pennsylvania.) Interstate 95 near the Port of New Haven (New Haven, Connecticut.) U.S. 422 near East Butler Road (Butler, Pennsylvania.)

These five roadway segments are 220 times riskier than the average roadway. Most of these road segments are either narrow or are near interchanges, construction zones, or on/off ramps.

The top five types of unsafe driving in those areas are:

Speeding Rolling stop Rough/uneven surface Braking Following distance

The top five risky driver behaviors in those areas are:

Posted speed violation Driving unbelted on roadways Unbelted incidents Incomplete stop Failed to stop

Riskiest days and times for fleet drivers

The day of the week that drivers are on the road can make a difference in risky roadways, as Lytx data found new insights regarding the days of the week and times that have the highest prevalence of collisions.

2021 2020 2019 Day with most collisions Friday Tuesday Thursday Day with fewest collisions Sunday Sunday Monday Time of day with most collisions Morning (5 a.m. to noon) Morning (5 a.m. to noon) Morning (5 a.m. to noon)

“Lytx’s annual State of the Data report gives our clients and our company valuable insights in the effectiveness of our safety services, and where we can improve,” said Gary Johnson, Lytx director of safety services. “In an ever-challenging transportation landscape, it’s more important than ever that we continue innovating and developing tools to help keep our fleet drivers safe and aware of the risks around them.”

