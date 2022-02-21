Macdonald-Cartier Bridge connecting Quebec, Ottawa to close lanes

GATINEAU, Quebec — Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to the ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa, Public Services and Procurement Canada advises motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge from Friday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 a.m.
During this period, two lanes in each direction on the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic.
PSPC is monitoring the situation closely and may implement additional unplanned lane closures for the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge if required.
