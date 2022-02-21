TheTrucker.com
Macdonald-Cartier Bridge connecting Quebec, Ottawa to close lanes

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge connecting Quebec, Ottawa to close lanes
Public Services and Procurement Canada advises motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge this weekend.
The Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will see land closures starting Friday evening.

GATINEAU, Quebec — Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to the ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa, Public Services and Procurement Canada advises motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge from Friday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 a.m.

During this period, two lanes in each direction on the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic.

PSPC is monitoring the situation closely and may implement additional unplanned lane closures for the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge if required.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
