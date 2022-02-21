May 1 opening planned for OR 224 east of Estacada 

ESTACADA, Ore. — OR 224 east of Estacada will open to traffic by May 1, with Clackamas River access points available to users. Travelers should expect occasional delays as work will continue in the corridor through the summer.
Nineteen miles of the road of the road have been closed since the devastating Labor Day 2020 wildfires. Since then, crews have been removing dead trees, replacing signs, installing new guardrails, repairing the road and taking the necessary steps to make the road safe again.
The schedule may change due to unexpected circumstances.
Much work remains to be done, including removing stacked trees, road repairs and repaving.
What’s happening now
- Eight miles of new and repaired guardrail has been installed, with an additional 3.7 miles of new installation under way. Guardrail was needed at 11 sites in the corridor. This work may continue after the road re-opens.
- Patching pavement holes continues. Rough Road signs will be posted in some locations.
- Full paving of the road will be done this summer.
- The U.S. Forest Service continues work but doesn’t expect to re-open any sites, campground or boating access points, in 2022.
- Arborists continue looking for dead or dying trees to see if any more need removal. This work should be complete by May.
- A helicopter will operate this week to remove trees from the high ridge.
Go here to see video of the ODOT video team shot last week.
For more information go to the Wildfire Recovery website.
