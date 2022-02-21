Toll Road crash claims life of Pennsylvania man

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after being ran over by another tractor-trailer driver on a toll road in Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the fatal crash happened on the Interstate 80/90 toll road near Shipshewana, and claimed the life of Shamshitdin Nuridinov, 45, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, troopers from the toll road post were dispatched to the area of the westbound 114-mile marker to investigate a reported semi crash.

Upon arrival troopers located two tractor-trailers. One that was parked on the right shoulder with cautionary triangles displayed and one crashed down in the north ditch.

Troopers also located Nuridinov severely injured and unresponsive in the north ditch.

Troopers immediately began providing CPR until LaGrange County EMS paramedics arrived and took over.

Due to the extent and severity of Nuridinov’s injuries, all life saving measures attempted at the scene were unsuccessful.

Nuridinov was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.

Trooper George Youpel’s preliminary investigation determined the following chain of events:

Shamshitdin Nuridinov had been operating a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer that apparently ran out of fuel and had become disabled on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Nuridinov had exited his vehicle and was standing well off the road in the side ditch, where he was engaged in a phone call with his trucking company dispatcher.

Joseph Jett, 35, of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, was operating a white 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the right westbound lane approaching Nuridinov’s disabled vehicle.

Jett’s semi-tractor crossed over the white fog line, first striking the left rear of the Nuridinov’s semi-trailer, then side swiped the cab of the disabled semi, veered off road ahead of the disabled semi, crashed through a guard rail along the north shoulder, ran over Nuridinov, and then came to rest down in the side ditch after impacting a concrete abutment.

Jett was wearing his seatbelt during the crash and his vehicle’s air bags deployed as intended. He was not injured in the crash, but due to the severity of the crash he was transported to Parkview hospital in LaGrange for medical evaluation and clearance.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected, but as required by Indiana law of all drivers involved in a personal injury or death crash, Jett voluntarily submitted to chemical testing as part of the investigatory process.

Both tractor-trailers sustained significant damage. Both were towed from the scene by Grate’s Towing Service to Grate’s impound yard, where they will be held pending an inspection by the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

Traffic was restricted to the left lane only for approximately four hours to clean up the crash debris.

Family notifications were made earlier Sunday morning with the assistance of Pennsylvania officials.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Currently, there is no further information to release.

Once the overall crash investigation has been completed, the investigative findings will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges to be filed, if charges are warranted.