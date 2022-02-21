Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 claims life

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a fatal Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer in Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash northbound on Interstate 65, north of the 191-mile marker just after 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic was stopped at the time of the crash due to other crashes that happened earlier in the day in White and Jasper counties.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Abigail Hollenbaugh, 37, of Greenwood, Indiana, and a 2013 Volvo semi-truck and trailer driven by Benjamin McNeil, 47, of Dolton, Illinois, were traveling northbound on Interstate 65 in the right lane.

Hollenbaugh and McNeil noticed that traffic was stopped and began to slow down. At that time, the driver of a 2016 Dodge Dart failed to slow down for traffic, side-swiped the Jeep and ran into the back of the Volvo’s trailer.

The driver of the Dodge Dart succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The dead driver’s name is being withheld pending identification and notification to the family.

Neither Hollenbaugh nor McNeil were injured in the crash.