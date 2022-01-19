Major construction-related delays expected along I-35 in parts of Oklahoma

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — Interstate 35 has been narrowed to one lane in each direction about three miles north of SH-153 (mm 8) between Thackerville and Marietta in Love County.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), the closure will remain through early July 2022 for the next phase of ongoing bridge reconstruction.

The project to replace the I-35 bridges over at US-77 and the BNSF Railway continues through spring 2023. The $32 million contract for this work was awarded to C3 Construction of Ada, Oklahoma.

The work zone is immediately adjacent to the ongoing I-35 project to reconstruct the E. 2180 Rd./Burkhart Rd. bridge over the interstate near mile marker 9, which continues through spring 2022. The $3 million contract for this work was also awarded to C3 Construction.

“Drivers can expect lengthy delays and traffic backups along the I-35 corridor due to several construction projects and should consider using an alternate route, such as US-81 to the west or US-69/75 to the east,” an ODOT news release noted.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead by checking current traffic conditions on the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app or by visiting https://www.oktraffic.org.