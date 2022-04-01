Make-A-Wish to host annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. — Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley will hold the 33rd Annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy on Sunday, May 8.

The convoy had been scaled back in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Jennifer Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, said, organizers “are excited to return this event to its full scope, including the convoy carnival, auction, an addition of food trucks and an unlimited number of truck drivers this year. We are counting on the local community, especially truck drivers, to make the convoy a success.”

The funds raised at the convoy typically support more than 75% of the wishes granted in the Susquehanna Valley each year, according to a news release.

This will be the first year that a full convoy, including unlimited trucks and the convoy carnival. Both will be held at the new location, the Manheim Pennsylvania, Auto Auction.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Make-A-Wish® for the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy for our third year,” said Joey Hughes, general manager of the Auto Auction.

“The Mother’s Day Truck Convoy is an important fundraising event for Make-A-Wish® and our team at Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction is honored to host it at our location.”

The convoy carnival opens at 8 a.m. and includes games, music, costumed characters, food trucks and hundreds of big trucks, including fire trucks.

The convoy departs Manheim Auto Auction at 1:30 p.m. on May 8.

“I’m incredibly proud of the convoy committee, who are working tirelessly to bring our full Mother’s Day Truck Convoy and family carnival to Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction this year,” said Terry Finch, convoy committee chairperson.

“I believe I speak for all of them when I say we’re thrilled that the convoy is back, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store at our new location.”

Road Pro Family of Brands is serving as the presenting sponsor of the event.

“Giving back to the communities we serve has been in our company’s DNA for generations, and we look forward to being a part of another successful event,” said Gina Bonafede, director of marketing communications for Road Pro.

Drivers can register at wishconvoy.org.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, visit wish.org/philadesv