Man arrested after hitching ride on back of tractor-trailer for almost 130 miles

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — A truck driver who made a stop in Wichita, Kansas, on Oct. 3 unknowingly picked up a passenger who decided the best way to travel was holding onto the back of the trailer.

The Guthrie News Page reports that the driver left a shipping yard in Wichita and began driving south on Interstate 35, heading toOklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol contacted the Logan County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s office about a man clinging to the trailer at about 2:30 a.m. after being contacted by other drivers on the roadway.

After driving almost 130 miles with the man hanging onto the back of the truck, the driver finally stopped near mile marker 178, near the Cimarron River Bridge outside of Guthrie, Oklahoma, after consistantly seeing other vehicles flashing their lights.

That’s when the journey of Dustin Michael Slocum, 30, came to an end. He was found standing on the rear rails of the trailer, holding onto the door bar. Slocum told deputies he had hopped on the truck’s trailer in hopes of finding his wife. Slocum said he tried to get the driver to stop but failed.

Slocum was arrested and booked into county jail at around 4 a.m. Monday. Later that day he was formally charged with public intoxication and joyriding, both misdemeanors.

Slocum pleaded not guilty to both charges and was given a $2,000 bond.