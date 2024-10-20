Man arrested for murder in trucker’s death in Utah

DELLE, Utah — According to a local television report, the suspect in the case of a truck driver’s death at an on-ramp in Delle, Utah, has been arrested, according to Utah’s Third Judicial District Court.

According to a report from ABC affiliate KTVX, Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, 46, has been charged in Tooele County with criminal homicide — aggravated murder (first-degree felony) and aggravated kidnapping (first-degree felony).

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Dhillon after a man — identified as Jaspinder Singh, of California — was found dead inside a semi-truck in Tooele County, according to court documents.

Police say on Sept. 26, they arrived on scene and found Singh in the sleeper with lacerations to his neck and lower extremities. Investigators tracked down video footage from another semi-truck’s dash camera and a nearby gas station.

Authorities say what they allegedly found was a Mercedes sedan arriving at the gas station about 30 seconds after Singh’s semi-truck arrived around 3:30 a.m.

Documents say the sedan was traveling very slowly and pausing at times.

Using License Plate Reader (LPR) data and video footage from several sources, detectives determined that the sedan appeared to have followed the alleged victim from Reno, Nevada, into Utah, according to the television report. Documents say the semi-truck traveled below the I-80 speed limit of 80 mph, yet the sedan followed behind or near the truck for “over 60 miles in Utah alone.”

At the Tooele County gas station, detectives said videos showed a hooded individual with a shoulder bag walking toward Singh’s parked truck moments after the vehicles arrived. Minutes later, the semi-truck left the area heading eastbound on I-80, and later turned back to the exit near the gas station where the truck was later found by police.

By 11 a.m. that same day, the sedan was back in Reno, Nevada. Detectives say the car is registered to Dhillon and security videos from Nevada gas stations allegedly show a man exiting the sedan that resembles Dhillon’s driver’s license photo.

Authorities also requested information from Uber, as Dhillon was an Uber employee. The company provided Dhillon’s personal information, including license plate number and an additional photo.