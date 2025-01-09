Man dead after one-vehicle crash in Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore — The driver of a sports car is dead after a single vehicle crash that impacted traffic on Highway 126 in Oregon for approximately two hours.
Oregon State Police said on Tuesday afternoon the single vehicle crash occurred near milepost 8 on the highway.
Troopers say the preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Ferrari GTB, operated by Victor Joseph Cianci, 74, of Florence, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line, struck a guardrail, and overturned coming to rest in a pond.
Cianci was declared deceased at the scene.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.