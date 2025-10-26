TheTrucker.com
Man killed after hitting parked big rig on Arkansas off-ramp

By Bruce Guthrie -
One man was killed after a pickup truck struck the rear of a parked big rig in Arkansas.

One man is dead after hitting an 18-wheeler parked on an off-ramp in Arkansas, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.

The incident occurred on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. when Kolton Blees, 30, of Pearcy, Ark. struck the parked Volvo big rig with his Dodge Ram 2500 on the off-ramp of exit 99 eastbound on Interstate 30 near Rockport, Ark.

The semi truck parked on the shoulder of the off-ramp.

The passenger in the pickup truck, Larry Marshall, Jr., 37, of Hot Springs was killed and Blees was injured.

The driver of the big rig was uninjured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

