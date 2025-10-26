Man killed after hitting parked big rig on Arkansas off-ramp

One man is dead after hitting an 18-wheeler parked on an off-ramp in Arkansas, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.
The incident occurred on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. when Kolton Blees, 30, of Pearcy, Ark. struck the parked Volvo big rig with his Dodge Ram 2500 on the off-ramp of exit 99 eastbound on Interstate 30 near Rockport, Ark.
The semi truck parked on the shoulder of the off-ramp.
The passenger in the pickup truck, Larry Marshall, Jr., 37, of Hot Springs was killed and Blees was injured.
The driver of the big rig was uninjured.
