Man running on highway causes multi-vehicle wreck in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — At least 10 people are reported to be injured after a Monday morning crash in northeast Fort Worth near Euless.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a man was seen running on the highway just before the northbound Texas 360 exit just before 6 a.m. A police spokesman said the man was the hazard that caused the wreck, which included an 18-wheeler.
Multiple injuries were reported, and at least one person was ejected from a vehicle.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.