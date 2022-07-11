TheTrucker.com
Man running on highway causes multi-vehicle wreck in Texas

By The Trucker News Staff -
FORT WORTH, Texas — At least 10 people are reported to be injured after a Monday morning crash in northeast Fort Worth near Euless.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a man was seen running on the highway just before the northbound Texas 360 exit just before 6 a.m. A police spokesman said the man was the hazard that caused the wreck, which included an 18-wheeler.

Multiple injuries were reported, and at least one person was ejected from a vehicle.

 

