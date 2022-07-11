Big rig driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after wreck

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An 18-wheeler driver flipped his rig Sunday on the Interstate 10 Twin Spans Bridge, and both he and the truck ended up in Lake Pontchartrain.
According to a Facebook post from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO), the department’s dive team had to rescue the driver, who suffered only minor injuries.
The westbound Twin Spans was closed most of the day as numerous agencies worked together to handle this incident.
Louisiana State Police reported that all lanes of travel are now open.
“Please join Sheriff Randy Smith in thanking all of the men and women who worked hard all day to get the crash cleared, the truck recovered from the water and the roadway reopened,” the post concluded.
