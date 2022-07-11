TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after wreck

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Big rig driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after wreck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after wreck
An 18-wheeler driver flipped his rig Sunday on the Interstate 10 Twin Spans Bridge, and both he and the truck ended up in Lake Pontchartrain. (Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
293115535 410719314429170 2706736617577697202 n
Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) Dive Team work to rescue a truck driver from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday. (Courtesy: STPSO)

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An 18-wheeler driver flipped his rig Sunday on the Interstate 10 Twin Spans Bridge, and both he and the truck ended up in Lake Pontchartrain.

According to a Facebook post from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO), the department’s dive team had to rescue the driver, who suffered only minor injuries.

The westbound Twin Spans was closed most of the day as numerous agencies worked together to handle this incident.

Louisiana State Police reported that all lanes of travel are now open.

“Please join Sheriff Randy Smith in thanking all of the men and women who worked hard all day to get the crash cleared, the truck recovered from the water and the roadway reopened,” the post concluded.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

Big rig driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after wreck

Comment

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Clark Transfer