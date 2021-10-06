Man who fell from big rig on I-40 seriously hurt

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee man was critically injured after falling from a moving 18-wheeler Monday night along Interstate 40 near Nashville.

According to the Twitter account for the Nashville Police Department (NPD), 41-year-old Steven Carney of Joelton, Tennessee, was hanging onto the passenger side of the big rig when he fell off. He is listed as being in critical condition.

Investigators did not say why Carney was hanging on to the truck. The rig’s driver was uninjured.

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) issued an alert for 18-wheeler drivers after social media posts show someone hanging on to the back of a tractor-trailer that’s driving down the interstate.

According to an APD Facebook post, this isn’t the first incident of its kind to be reported in the Atlanta area. So far, there have been no injuries reported in Georgia.