Maryland authorities searching for missing trucker

By The Trucker News Staff -
Truck driver Jason Pearson has been missing since June 13. He was last seen at the Smithfield Food Distribution Center in North East, Md. (Courtesy: Maryland State Police)

NORTH EAST, Md. — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating truck driver Jason Pearson, 42, of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He was last seen just before midnight on June 13 near the Smithfield Food Distribution Center, located on the 2800 block of Principio Parkway East in North East, Maryland.

Police said his tractor-trailer was located abandoned near the distribution center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at (410) 996-7800.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

