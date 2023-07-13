Maryland authorities searching for missing trucker

NORTH EAST, Md. — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating truck driver Jason Pearson, 42, of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He was last seen just before midnight on June 13 near the Smithfield Food Distribution Center, located on the 2800 block of Principio Parkway East in North East, Maryland.
Police said his tractor-trailer was located abandoned near the distribution center.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at (410) 996-7800.
