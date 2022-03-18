Maryland’s 3.2-million-mile man

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In his 32 years as a professional truck driver, Pitt Ohio’s, Gary Eastwood, has traveled 3.2 million miles without an accident. That’s the equivalent of circling the earth 128 times or making approximately seven trips to the moon and back!

On March 3, Eastwood, of Pitt, Ohio, was named Maryland’s truck Driver of the Year by the Maryland State Police.

Eastwood was one of 12 drivers recognized by Maryland Motor Truck Association as the 2021 Drivers of the Month, with the State Police choosing him from among the 12 winners as the Driver of the Year. Eastwood has driven for 32 years, traveling 3.2 million safe miles and works out of Pitt Ohio’s Glen Burnie terminal.

Gary’s daughter, Natalie, wrote the following in a letter submitted in support of his nomination: “My dad learned something most people never do, there is no end, no finish line to being a good dad, a good person, or a good truck driver.”

In addition to his safe driving record, Gary has:

Helped another driver whose trailer was on fire, saving the tractor and the load;

Assisted the police and emergency medical personnel when he was the first on the scene at a fatal accident;

Runs a community lawn and garden service for elderly; and

Serves as a longtime lay person at his church in Westminster.

The combined records of the 12 Drivers of the Month equaled 380 years of experience and more than 26 million miles of safe driving