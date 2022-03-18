Trooper’s vehicle struck by flying big rig wheels

WILLMINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police (CSP) trooper escaped serious injury Friday morning after his cruiser was struck by a set of tractor-trailer wheels and tires on Interstate 84 westbound at exit 70.
The CSP wasn’t clear about whether the wheels came off of the 18-wheeler or if they were being hauled.
The trooper was parked off the roadway in a dirt area at the time of the accident, according to a CSP news release.
The big rig driver continued without stopping and has not been located, the CSP stated, noting that the trooper attempted to follow in pursuit but was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Merrill at Troop C at 860) 896-3200.
