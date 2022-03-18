TheTrucker.com
Trooper’s vehicle struck by flying big rig wheels

By The Trucker News Staff
This Connecticut State Police (CSP) trooper vehicle was struck by a set of wheels and tires that flew off a tractor-trailer Friday morning. (Courtesy: CSP)

WILLMINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police (CSP) trooper escaped serious injury Friday morning after his cruiser was struck by a set of tractor-trailer wheels and tires on Interstate 84 westbound at exit 70.

The CSP wasn’t clear about whether the wheels came off of the 18-wheeler or if they were being hauled.

The trooper was parked off the roadway in a dirt area at the time of the accident, according to a CSP news release.

The big rig driver continued without stopping and has not been located, the CSP stated, noting that the trooper attempted to follow in pursuit but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Merrill at Troop C at 860) 896-3200.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

