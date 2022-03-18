PennDOT eliminates truck weight class stickers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that it will no longer require weight class stickers on commercial vehicles.

“Historically, trucks with a registered weight of 5,001 pounds or greater were required to display a truck weight class sticker on the inside of their vehicles windshield,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

“This was an antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners. The reliable way to determine the vehicle’s registered weight is for the law enforcement officer to review the current registration card.”

A vehicle’s weight classification is printed on the vehicle’s registration card carried within a vehicle and produced during a vehicle stop. Eliminating weight class stickers will have no bearing on revenue as application fees are collected in accordance with established fee schedules.

“Elimination of weight class stickers is a win-win for PennDOT and the trucking industry, saving costs and cutting needless red tape,” Rebecca Oyler, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) President and CEO said. “PMTA has long supported this change and is pleased with this final rulemaking, which will benefit the owners of an estimated 1.6 million commercial and non-commercial vehicles.”

All motor vehicle forms and publications related to weight class stickers are being updated to remove the reference of a “weight class sticker.” The updated forms will be available on our website at www.dmv.pa.gov.

More information can be found on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Service website under the Elimination of Truck Weight Class Stickers page.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.