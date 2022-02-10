Massive fire breaks out at Indiana Love’s

GARY, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Love’s Travel Stop in Gary Thursday. The building at 32nd Avenue and Grant Street houses a gas station convenience store and a Denny’s restaurant, but the fire does not appear to have reached the gas or diesel pumps. No further information has been provided by officials at the scene.
