Massive fire breaks out at Indiana Love’s

By The Trucker News Staff -
This Gary, Indiana, Love's Travel Stop has been severely damaged by fire. (Courtesy: Chicago.CBSlocal.com)

GARY, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Love’s Travel Stop in Gary Thursday. The building at 32nd Avenue and Grant Street houses a gas station convenience store and a Denny’s restaurant, but the fire does not appear to have reached the gas or diesel pumps. No further information has been provided by officials at the scene.

