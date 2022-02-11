Peterbilt announces Allstate Peterbilt Group as Dealer Group of the Year

DENTON, Texas ­— Peterbilt Motors Company announced has announced Allstate Peterbilt Group as the 2021 North American Dealer of the Year at their annual dealer meeting in Phoenix.

Dealer of the Year is the most prestigious award given at the annual awards ceremony and is bestowed upon the dealer group that “best represents Peterbilt’s commitment to excellence and the never-ending pursuit of driving customer uptime,” according to a company news release.

The announcement came on Feb. 9.

“It’s my pleasure to present Allstate Peterbilt Group the 2021 North American Dealer Group of the Year award and recognize them for their 50 years of excellence,” Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager, said. “Since joining the Peterbilt family in 1971 with a single location in South St. Paul, Minnesota, Allstate Peterbilt Group has grown to 23 locations across five states. Their commitment to providing their customers the very best experience represents the level of class Peterbilt customers have come to expect,”

In addition to the 2021 Dealer Group of the Year award, Allstate Peterbilt Group also received the 2021 PACCAR MX Engine Dealer Group of the Year award, which “honors the dealer organization that provides exceptional sales effort, strong aftermarket support and has ingrained the MX Engine into their culture and organization’s structure,” the news release stated.

This is the third consecutive year they have taken home this award.

Eleven Allstate locations earned Platinum Oval awards, which are given “to elite Peterbilt dealership locations that have demonstrated outstanding performance,” the company stated.

Fifteen of their locations earned Platinum Service Center recognition due to their dedication and commitment to customer uptime.

“What we have accomplished over the last 50 years has exceeded my wildest expectations, and it’s a direct reflection of the amazing group of individuals at Allstate Peterbilt Group that strive every day to provide our customers the highest level of excellence,” Don Larson, owner and dealer principal of Allstate Peterbilt Group, said. “I’m honored to accept the 2021 Dealer Group of the Year award on their behalf and look forward to what’s to come in the future.”

This is Allstate Peterbilt Group’s third Dealer Group of the Year award, having also received the honor in 2017 and 2012.

In 2021, Allstate Peterbilt Group saw strong increases in retail market share in both the Class 8 and Medium Duty segments. Their focus on after-sales saw double-digit growth in both parts and service retail sales. They also expanded their service capacity with the opening of a new parts and service location and added to their fleet of 35 mobile service vehicles to further expand market coverage and increase uptime for their customers.

“We are very proud of the growth Allstate Peterbilt Group experienced in 2021, and we expect to continue gaining market share in the years to come with the strong lineup of trucks Peterbilt has on the road today,” Jeff Vanthournout, president of Allstate Peterbilt Group, said.