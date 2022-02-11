Truck driver found dead in single-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A truck driver has died following a single-vehicle crash in Indiana.

At approximately 3:36 p.m. on Feb. 8, emergency responders were called to the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 70’s westbound lanes near the 112-mile marker.

The Greenfield Fire Department found a tractor-trailer off the right side of the roadway in a ditch.

The driver, Scott Brandenburg, 54, of Clarksville, Indiana, was unconscious and unresponsive as paramedics administered lifesaving efforts. Soon after, Brandenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, who was in the sleeper berth at the time, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators determined Brandenburg was driving westbound on I-70 when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road to the left, then crossed the grassy median into the eastbound lanes. The truck then crossed back through the median into the westbound lanes, coming to a rest in a ditch on the right side of the road.

The right lane of I-70 westbound was closed for nearly seven hours while the crash was investigated, and the damaged semi was removed.

The investigation is ongoing.