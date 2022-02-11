Burglary suspect dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-94

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A burglary suspect is dead following a high-speed chase that ended when they drove under a tractor-trailer on I-94 near Michigan City, Indiana.

At approximately 8:06 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Michigan City Police Department responded to a call on a burglary in progress.

A Michigan City police officer initiated a pursuit of the suspect who fled the scene in a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

The pursuit eventually went onto I-94 westbound from U.S. 421. A Lowell trooper in the area observed the vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed after it entered Porter County.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren as the vehicle continued to flee.

When the vehicle approached the 22 mile-marker, the driver made a sudden lane change and rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the middle lane.

This impact resulted in the vehicle traveling underneath the semi and being wedged under the trailer. The driver of the semi pulled over to the right shoulder where troopers attempted to render aid to the driver.

As a result of the impact, the driver was pinned inside the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The deceased has been identified as Olajuan R. Nuttall, 29, from Michigan City, Indiana.

At the time of the pursuit, the suspect had five active warrants for various felonies and misdemeanors all originating in LaPorte County.