The Nation

Semi engulfed in flames following mechanical failure on Idaho interstate

By Dana Guthrie

By Dana Guthrie -
Semi engulfed in flames following mechanical failure on Idaho interstate
The Idaho State Police is investigating a possible mechanical failure as the cause of fire that engulfed a Freightliner truck Sunday evening. (Photo courtesy ISP)

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho —The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a semi-truck to be engulfed in flames on Sunday evening. 

According to an ISP press release, the accident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. MDT in Bingham County. 

“At about 6:15 p.m., a 52-year-old male from Atlanta, Ga. was traveling southbound on I-15 at milepost 102 in a maroon 2019 Freightliner semi,” the release said. “The 2019 Freightliner had mechanical failure and the trailer caught fire. The driver managed to detach the trailer from the power unit.” 

Southbound Interstate 15 was blocked for some time to allow emergency personnel to assist those on scene and put out the fire. The Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic control. All lanes are currently running as normal. 

The ISP was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff’s, Shelley Dire Department, and Wildland Fire. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
