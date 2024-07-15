Semi engulfed in flames following mechanical failure on Idaho interstate

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho —The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a semi-truck to be engulfed in flames on Sunday evening.
According to an ISP press release, the accident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. MDT in Bingham County.
“At about 6:15 p.m., a 52-year-old male from Atlanta, Ga. was traveling southbound on I-15 at milepost 102 in a maroon 2019 Freightliner semi,” the release said. “The 2019 Freightliner had mechanical failure and the trailer caught fire. The driver managed to detach the trailer from the power unit.”
Southbound Interstate 15 was blocked for some time to allow emergency personnel to assist those on scene and put out the fire. The Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic control. All lanes are currently running as normal.
The ISP was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff’s, Shelley Dire Department, and Wildland Fire.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.