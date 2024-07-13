Awful smelling offal spill treated, highway reopened

PADUCAH, Ky. — According to a release issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a chicken offal spill that created hazardous and smelly driving conditions along a section of U.S. 62 in Lyon County has been treated with salt. Traffic running slowly through the area has helped to activate the salt and dissipate the spill.

According to its release, the chicken offal spill was along about a half-mile section of U.S. 62 near the 3 mile marker in the Suwanee area about halfway between the U.S. 62 Cumberland River ‘Eureka Highway’ Bridge at Lake City and the I-24 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 interchange.

Motorists are advised to continue to use caution in the area.

The salt has helped to dissolve the chicken waste, but the foul fowl smell remains.

This section of U.S. 62 has been getting heavy traffic as an alternate route due to delays in the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge work zone.

Special thanks to area fire departments who assisted KYTC personnel with efforts to clear the chicken processing waste from the roadway.

KYTC District 1 is asking anyone with information on the truck that caused the spill to contact Kentucky State Police or the Lyon County Sheriff.

The site is cleared.