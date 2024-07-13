WYDOT reminds drivers of new penalties for weight based road closures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation released a campaign to remind motorists of the new penalties for violating highway closures to light and high profile vehicles that went into effect July 1.

The “Light and high profile vehicle closures bill” (SF0113) passed in the 2024 legislative session., and states, “any person who willfully fails to observe any sign, marker, warning, notice or direction” for closures to light, high-profile vehicles is guilty of a misdemeanor. Conviction can result in a fine of $1,000 and potential 30-day imprisonment. If the motorist is convicted of subsequent offenses within three years of the first offense, the violator is subject to a $2,500 fine. The conviction would be deemed reckless driving under Wyoming Statute 31-5-229, with possible driver licensing action.

Also new with this legislation, the driver of the light and high‑profile vehicle at the time of the violation would be liable, upon conviction, for any of the penalties listed.

“We hope these new penalties will be a better deterrent for drivers who otherwise may decide to test their luck and chance the wind closures to save some time,” said Col. Tim Cameron with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We see time and time again that this gamble results in crashes, injuries and lost time

for everyone if the road has to close for cleanup.”

This new law does not just apply to commercial drivers; RVs, campers, moving vans, utility trailers and other large, boxy vehicles or trailers are also considered light and high profile and are subject to these penalties.

As noted in subsection (d), these new fines also apply to “other weight based closures” that aren’t necessarily wind related.

“Even on highways without strong wind restrictions, like Wyoming Highway 22/Teton Pass, drivers who willfully disregard weight restriction signage will be subject to these steeper penalties,” Cameron said

