Arkansas’ Transportation Department announces highway closures for next week

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued a press release about highway closures on Monday, July 15, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm. If weather permits, crews will close a portion of Highway 274 to repair drain damage. The only vehicles that can travel the Highway 274 route are local traffic.
The department has already established a detour from traffic, which will be controlled using barrels, barricades, and signage. The scheduled detour route will take drivers across Highways 205 and 203. All drivers are expected to drive with caution in this area.
See the attached detour map for additional information.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.