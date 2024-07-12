TheTrucker.com
The Nation Trucking Life

Arkansas’ Transportation Department announces highway closures for next week

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  The NationTrucking Life   >   Arkansas’ Transportation Department announces highway closures for next week
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arkansas’ Transportation Department announces highway closures for next week
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that Highway 274 is scheduled to be close from Highway 205 to Highway 203 near Camden, Arkansas.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued a press release about highway closures on Monday, July 15, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm. If weather permits, crews will close a portion of Highway 274 to repair drain damage. The only vehicles that can travel the Highway 274 route are local traffic.

The department has already established a detour from traffic, which will be controlled using barrels, barricades, and signage. The scheduled detour route will take drivers across Highways 205 and 203. All drivers are expected to drive with caution in this area.

See the attached detour map for additional information.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE