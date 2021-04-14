Meera Joshi named as Biden’s pick for top spot at FMCSA

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on April 14 officially announced plans to nominate Meera Joshi as administrator of the Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Joshi has served as the agency’s deputy administrator and senior official since January 20.

Joshi, an attorney, has more than 16 years of experience in leading government oversight agencies. She served as chair and CEO of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, the nation’s largest for-hire transportation regulator. While there, she spearheaded novel Vision Zero campaigns using data tools to keep high-risk drivers and unsafe vehicles off the road. She also led landmark policy, including establishing robust open transportation data standards for app-based providers; enacting the nation’s first for-hire driver pay protection program; and providing broad access to for-hire transportation for passengers who use wheelchairs.

Before entering the field of transportation regulation, Joshi was the inspector general for New York City’s Department of Corrections, where she was responsible for the investigation of corruption and criminality at all levels of New York City’s jail operations. Joshi also served as the first deputy executive director of New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board, leading investigations of police misconduct.

In addition to her government positions, Joshi has served as general manager for the New York office of Sam Schwartz Transportation Consultants, and was a visiting scholar at New York University’s Rudin Center for Transportation Policy. Joshi was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She holds a bachelor of arts degree and a juris doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania.