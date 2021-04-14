Love’s Truck Care, Speedco offering half-price DOT inspections, free tire checks to help drivers prep for International Roadcheck

OKLAHOMA CITY — From April 26 through May 6, professional drivers can receive free TirePass inspections and half-price Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections at more than 350 Loves, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations. During this time, drivers can also get a complimentary visual inspection with the purchase of any truck care service.

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco are offering these specials to help drivers prepare for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2021 International Roadcheck.

“We know that time is important to professional truck drivers, so by having the TirePass inspection completed while they fuel up, they can save time and be prepared for this year’s CVSA Roadcheck,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care for Love’s.

The CVSA International Roadcheck will take place May 4-6. Inspectors will be out across North America inspecting commercial motor vehicles and drivers. The Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with nearly 15 trucks or buses inspected every minute across North America. The focus of this year’s Roadcheck is on hours of service and lighting.

Tire-related issues tend to be at the top of the list for placing drivers out of service. Using Love’s TirePass, a tire-inflation and assessment service, can ensure potential tire-related compliance violations are addressed before professional drivers roll up to an inspection. TirePass is available on the inside diesel lane at Love’s Travel Stops and inside some Truck Care and Speedco locations.

According to CVSA, during the 2020 International Roadcheck, out of approximately 3.3 million inspections conducted, 944,794 driver violations were discovered.