MeMD, Healthy Transportation Foundation team up to offer 24/7 telehealth program for trucking companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Trucking and transportation companies across the U.S. can access on-demand virtual healthcare through a new partnership between national telehealth provider MeMD and the Healthy Transportation Foundation (HTF), a foundation supporting the health and well-being of professional truck drivers.

The partnership, part of HTF’s Shift Into Better Health initiative, enables the foundation’s member companies to sign on for telehealth solutions that meet the specific needs of drivers, including MeMD’s urgent care and virtual primary care solutions.

“This is a meaningful partnership that extends the value of our Shift Into Better Health campaign, enabling HTF to improve access to care for professional drivers by offering virtual telehealth consults that can be accessed on and off the road,” said Jon Slaughter, CEO of HTF.

Through the urgent care program, drivers will have 24/7 access to medical care for common illnesses and injuries via computer, mobile app or phone, including nights, weekends and holidays.

“What we’ve learned in our work with transportation companies is that drivers’ schedules make it difficult for them to see a doctor when they’re sick or injured,” said Bill Goodwin, CEO of MeMD. “This results in a lot of absenteeism, which creates scheduling problems and delivery delays — especially for smaller companies. With virtual urgent care, it’s fast and easy for drivers to connect with a medical provider on the road, even in remote areas.”

By creating this partnership, HTF hopes to prioritize the management of chronic disease for truck drivers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that chronic conditions are the leading drivers of health care costs for businesses. According to HTF, more than 60% of drivers are obese, more than 60% have diabetes and related health conditions, and more than half suffer from hypertension.

MeMD’s virtual primary care solution seeks to address these issues. Providers play a key role in chronic disease care while also focusing on routine screening, early detection and preventive health services. In addition, medical professionals are available outside typical office hours to accommodate drivers’ schedules and remove barriers to care.

“This translates into better management for chronic disease while curbing healthcare costs,” Slaughter said. “As a result, we expect to contribute to improved individual health, employee productivity and satisfaction. MeMD is an ideal complement to our free health coach assistance and lifestyle change programs.”