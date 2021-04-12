Utility makes ConMet’s advanced wheel end system standard on all trailers

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., which produces refrigerated trailers, dry freight bans, flatbed trailers and curtainsided trailers, now offers ConMet Preset Plus wheel end hubs as the standard base specification on all Utility trailer models.

“At Utility, we are continuing efforts to upgrade our base specifications to maximize the reliability and performance of our trailers. We are very pleased to make the ConMet Preset Plus wheel end hub a standard on all of our trailer models,” said Steve Bennett, vice president of Utility. “The Preset Plus, with its state-of-the-art, design is low maintenance and is also designed to have maximum durability.”

The ConMet Preset Plus, touted as the most advanced wheel end system in the market, features an optimized bearing spacer, long-life bearings that are engineered to withstand demanding operating conditions, an integrated spindle nut that makes installation easier and improves wheel end clamp load to maintain proper endplay, precision machined casting, extended life seals, ABS tone ring, magnetic fill plug and easy access fill hole. ConMet Preset Plus hubs come with an eight-year warranty and are available in aluminum and iron, drum and air-disc brake options for both TP and TN axle configurations.

“Our ConMet Preset Plus hubs are the standard position across all major truck OEMs. Recently, this technology has been gaining momentum in the trailer market with fleets focusing on reduced lifecycle costs and ease of installation and maintenance for trailers,” said Ken Kelley, vice president of trailer, tier1, fleet and service for ConMet. “Additionally, a common wheel end technology between truck and trailers simplifies service procedures and technician training. ConMet has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Utility, and we’re excited they continue to solidify their leadership in the trailer market by selecting Preset Plus hubs as standard position.”