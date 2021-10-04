TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Memphis officer struck, killed by big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Memphis officer struck, killed by big rig
Memphis Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after an 18-wheeler struck and killed an officer on Oct. 2.
OTR AD Web 300x250 Aug

MEMPHIS — An 18-wheeler struck and killed a Memphis police officer along Interstate 40 on Oct. 2, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officer Darrell Adams, 34, was working a two-car crash just after 11 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Adams had been with the department since 2016.

“We thank him for five years of faithful service to our community,” an MPD Twitter post stated.

“At this time, we ask that you keep his wife, family along with the men and women of the Memphis Police Department in your prayers.”

MythReality eBook Ads 300x250 1

The 18-wheeler driver was detained, but no charges have been filed. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the lead investigation agency, the MPD said.

 

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE