Memphis officer struck, killed by big rig

MEMPHIS — An 18-wheeler struck and killed a Memphis police officer along Interstate 40 on Oct. 2, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officer Darrell Adams, 34, was working a two-car crash just after 11 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Adams had been with the department since 2016.

“We thank him for five years of faithful service to our community,” an MPD Twitter post stated.

“At this time, we ask that you keep his wife, family along with the men and women of the Memphis Police Department in your prayers.”

The 18-wheeler driver was detained, but no charges have been filed. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the lead investigation agency, the MPD said.