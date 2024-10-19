TheTrucker.com
Missouri woman dies in crash with semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
A Sedalia woman was killed after a collision with a semi.

SEDALIA, Mo. — According to Columbia television station KMIZ, a Sedalia, Mo. woman was killed after a crash in Pettis County involving a semi-truck on Thursday afternoon.

The station reported that according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route Y and Quisenberry Road in Pettis County.

Gayline Leafty, 80, of Sedalia was driving when she went into the intersection without yielding to a 2017 Volvo semi truck which hit the 2012 Honda Accord.

Troopers said Leafty was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Lloyd Waxter, 55 of Fort Worth, Texas was reportedly not hurt in the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

