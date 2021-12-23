More police on SC roads; lanes kept open for holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction crews on road projects across South Carolina are getting a Christmas break too as officials promise they won’t close lanes for work over the long holiday season.
Crews can’t close lanes on interstates or other major holidays unless there is an emergency from Thursday through Jan. 3, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The time around Christmas is some of the busiest for the state’s roadways.
Drivers will see more police on the roads. State troopers are leading their “Sober or Slammer” campaign to fight driving under the influence along with local police through New Year’s Day.
Along with more officers on highways looking for dangerous drivers, there will be radio, television and social media pushes to remind people of the consequences of driving while drunk or high and ask them to seek out a designated driver or a ride home if they are intoxicated.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.