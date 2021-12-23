TheTrucker.com
Brewery gives back to truckers

By The Trucker News Staff -
Kristin Hanna of Flying Dog Brewery, left, and Michelle (no last name given), a driver for BDR Transport/Shangy, Inc., pause for a photo during the brewery's driver appreciation event. (Courtesy: Flying Dog Brewery)

FREDERICK, Md. –  A Maryland brewery is celebrating the men and women who deliver sudsy delight to thirsty people day in and day out.

Flying Dog Brewery recently launched the “Haul of Fame” program as a “holiday thank you to the many drivers who frequent Flying Dog’s loading docks,” according to a news release.

Drivers who pick up and deliver to the brewery during the week of Dec. 20-23 will be greeted with festive signage and balloons before they are treated to a meal and gifted a Flying Dog-branded jacket, the news release stated.

“Without the drivers who get products from point A to point B, there would be no delicious beer on store shelves – we couldn’t do our job without them,” said Ben Savage, chief marketing officer at Flying Dog. “So, this holiday season we wanted to let our drivers know how much we appreciate them with a bite to eat and a gift from our team to say thank you for all of their hard work throughout the year.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
