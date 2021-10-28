TheTrucker.com
More than $590K of meth seized from semi at border

By The Trucker News Staff -
A bag containing a portion of nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized more than $590,000 worth of meth recently during a semi-truck search.

The incident occurred on Oct. 21 at the World Trade Bridge after CBP officers encountered a Daily Express consignment truck arriving from Mexico. The truck was hauling one mini split air conditioning unit, according to a CBP news release.

The 2019 Freightliner was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 29.93 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the air conditioner. the news release said.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $598,769.

CBP seized the narcotics, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

“Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive chemical substance that gravely affects its consumers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry utilize their enforcement tactics to target high-risk commodities and intercept these deadly narcotics before they can harm our communities.”

 

