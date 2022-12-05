MPDA lauds companies, drivers supporting Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association (MPDA) is recognizing some of their supporting member companies and drivers who have donated their time and equipment in support of Wreaths Across America (WAA).

ADUSA Transportation will be donating the use of three trucks, according to a news release. William McGuire will drive the first load to Pensacola, Florida. The second load will be delivered by Dan Michaud to Beaufort, South Carolina. The final load will be in the WAA Convoy, driven by Ron Rideout.

ADUSA has also donated snacks and food for drivers at the staging area in Columbia Falls.

Brown Dog Carriers, owned by Graig Morin, will be supporting WAA for the sixth year. With the help of MPDA former presidents Denis Litalien and Jim Costa, Brown Dog Carriers will be hauling four loads and delivering to 15 cemeteries, including one load to Arlington National Cemetery that will be driven by Brandon Wyman and Andrew Mowrey, both U.S. Army vets.

Jay Taylor, a U.S. Marine vet, will drive one load to Bourne National Cemetery in Massachusetts. Matt Turner will be driving one Load to seven locations throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts Their last load will be delivered in York, Maine. Brown Dog also has put a large focus on their hometown of Biddeford, Maine, where they have committed to putting a wreath on every veteran’s gravesite, according to the news release.

Hartt Transportation Systems Inc is volunteering two trucks.

James Hughes, a 10-year navy veteran, will drive one truck and will travel with the WAA Convoy to Arlington, Virginia. Deb Downey will deliver wreaths to Massachusetts, New Hampshire and then to New Bern National Cemetery in North Carolina.

Lynch Logistics will be volunteering a truck driven by Tim Moore to deliver a load of wreaths to WAA’s distribution hub in St. Louis.

Pottle’s Transportation will be hauling two loads to Arlington. Ron Delnicki will be driving in the WAA Convoy, and Ash Hart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, will drive another directly there.

Walmart Transportation will deliver 18 loads throughout the country, led by General Transportation Manager Jenny Lovering of the Lewiston, Maine, Distribution Center. This will be Walmart Transportation’s seventh year helping to spread the mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach.”

Walmart Transportation drivers Jon Sawyer, Don Ellington, Ed Posey and Mark Johnson will be delivering three loads to Arlington National Cemetery and one to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, — the site of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11, 2001. The remaining loads will be delivered to states as far south as Florida and Texas, as far north as Minnesota and Michigan and as far west as California, with several states in between.

The WAA Convoy from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery will be leaving at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 11 from Narraguagus High School in Harrington, Maine. They will be making numerous stops along the way for people to view their mobile exhibit honoring veterans.

The entire convoy schedule can be found at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/arlington-escort-information