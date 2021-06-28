Mudslides near burn area closes portion of I-70 in Colorado

By
The Associated Press
-
157
Mud on Interstate 70
Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation worked through the night Sunday, June 27, to clear a mudslide from Interstate 70. Eastbound lanes are expected to open sometime Monday morning, June 28; CDOT does not have an estimated time for the reopening of the westbound lanes. (Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation via Twitter)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in western Colorado was closed Monday, June 28, following series of mudslides triggered by rainfall over the weekend near where a wildfire burned last year.

While eastbound lanes of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon were expected to open later in the day, thanks to clean-up work overnight, there is no estimate for when westbound lanes of the highway will reopen, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The largest of the mudslides that happened on Sunday along Colorado’s main east-west highway flowed down the same drainage as the one that happened Saturday along the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, the Glenwood Post Independent reported. The fire, which started in August 2020, burned about 51 square miles.

Sunday’s main mudslide reached 80 feet wide and 5 feet deep in areas.

On Saturday, the mud spread 70 feet wide and was 5 feet deep in places. Saturday’s highway closure lasted several hours.

Travelers may need to expect on-and-off closures of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon when rainfall is expected in the area this summer, Kane Schneider, a CDOT transportation maintenance employee, said.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR