Fuel truck crash shuts down Interstate 95 in South Florida

Emergency responders work to clean up the site of a fuel truck crash that happened Monday morning, June 28, on Interstate 95 in South Florida.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Authorities shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 in South Florida following a fuel truck crash Monday morning, June 28, snarling rush hour traffic.

The tanker truck flipped over onto its side, causing fuel to leak onto the roadway, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. The crash occurred near Copans Road, according to a social-media post by the Florida Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the truck driver.

Officials expected the fuel cleanup to take a while, meaning that traffic will be affected throughout Monday morning. Drivers were being asked to seek alternative routes.

Pompano Beach is north of Fort Lauderdale.

