Herschel Evans of Yellow Corp. chosen as Lytx Coach of the Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Herschel Evans, a driver for Yellow Corp., has been named 2021 Coach of the Year by Lytx, a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video solutions for trucking fleets.

Each year, Lytx honors trucking professionals who champion safety and who go above and beyond in their work, using the Lytx Driver Safety Program. Lytx recognized drivers in six categories — government, services and utilities, transit and motor coach, for-hire trucking, private trucking and waste, and construction.

“Herschel being honored for outstanding work, dedication and excellence in safety is no surprise to me,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow. “He’s one of our best, most top-notch employees — not only as a driver but also as a community service leader. I’m proud of Herschel and glad to have him on our team at Yellow.”

As a Yellow Million Miler driver, Evans has driven more than 3 million accident-free miles and maintained a flawless driving record. He has been honored with the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Driver Excellence Award, was named a 2020 TravelCenters of America Citizen Driver, and earned the 2021 CEO’s Award at Yellow. An ambassador of safety and driver training, Evans is a Road Team Captain for the American Trucking Associations and is a member of the Yellow Safety Committee and Accident Review Board as well as the Mid-Atlantic Professional Truck Drivers Association. He volunteers for Convoy of Care and founded the Safety Drive for a Cure annual event, which benefits the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

“It takes more than an outstanding on-the-job performance to be selected for the Lytx Coach of the Year award,” said Del Lisk, vice president of safety services. “We look for a candidate who is an outstanding performer at work, but also someone who goes above and beyond to make a positive contribution to their community and society as a whole. With over 30 pages of safety commendations, letters of community support and history of volunteer work, Herschel’s selection was a no-brainer.”

Evans was selected as Coach of the Year in the for-hire trucking category and was recognized as the top coach in all six industry categories.

“I’m very honored Lytx recognized me as its 2021 Coach of the Year. Thank you to Yellow for numerous opportunities to serve in leadership roles and in helping develop other fellow drivers as safety champions,” Evans said. “It means a lot to me, being able to help others become better, safer drivers and to have such a great tool in the Lytx Driver Safety Program.”

Yellow uses the Lytx Driver Safety Program and DriveCam Event Recorders in its trucks to review any accidents and issues to provide feedback and visual teaching for drivers, Yellow Driving Academy students and terminal managers.