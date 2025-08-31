Multi-vehicle crash injures 17 and shuts down major interstate in East Texas

LINDALE, Texas (AP) — A multi-vehicle crash Saturday on an East Texas interstate sent 17 injured people to area hospitals and shut down a major interstate for hours.
None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, Fire Chief Jeremy LaRue said.
The crash happened about 4 p.m. Saturday near Lindale, which is about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of Dallas. The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were still shut down more than two hours after the accident while crews cleaned oil and diesel fuel left on the roadway, LaRue said.
A message was left Saturday with the Texas Department of Public Safety, which was investigating the cause of the accident.
