Truck driver charged with leaving scene of Tennessee crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. – A commercial truck driver has been charged after he allegedly left the scene of a fatal crash he was involved in on Tuesday, according to 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott.

WSMV in Nashville reported the development in the case.

Northcott told WSMV that a van was traveling eastbound on I-24 when it approached traffic slowed for a construction site around mile marker 105 in Coffee County.

The driver was not able to stop his vehicle safely and rear-ended a commercial truck.

The van was carrying the driver and three passengers. The driver and one passenger were seriously injured and had to be flown to hospitals while the other two were killed in the crash.

According to Northcott, Florida native James Lamar Mernonvil, 46, the driver of the commercial truck left the scene of the crash.

Meronvil was located and charged with leaving the scene of a vehicle accident resulting in death of injury. He posted a $50,000 commercial bond and has been released from jail pending the resolution of his case, Northcott said.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.