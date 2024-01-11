Nashville police asking for help after truck driver is murdered.

NASHVILLE — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for help finding clues linked to a truck driver’s murder.

According to authorities, long-haul trucker David White, 37, was found shot to death inside his truck on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in East Nashville.

The location is adjacent to a Love’s Travel Center.

Police said White, of North Carolina, was last seen inside the travel center buying food around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. When he failed to check in with his company, KA Logistics Truck Company, they called the travel center and asked employees to conduct a welfare check.

That’s when White’s body was found, according to police.

In a statement, KA Logistics Truck Company said of White: “David was not just a member of the KA Logistics Inc. team; he was a dedicated professional, a reliable colleague, and a friend to many within our organization. His unwavering commitment to his responsibilities and his positive demeanor left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working alongside him. As we reflect on the loss of our dear colleague, let us remember David for the positive energy he brought to our workplace and the warmth he shared with everyone around him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.

Police in Nashville are urging the public to help them solve the murder of a North Carolina trucker.