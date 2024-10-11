Nashville’s road risks unveiled: Highlights from the Lytx “State of the Data: Nashville” report

SAN DIEGO, Calif. —As the U.S. trucking industry convenes to advance safety and innovation within the transportation sector, Lytx has unveiled a new report ahead of one of the trucking industry’s largest events held in Nashsville, Tenn., the American Trucking Associations’ 2024 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), which will be held Oct. 12-15.

According to a company media release, Lytx’s “State of the Data: Nashville” identifies heightened levels of risk on several of Nashville’s highways and roads. The report also highlights the need for fleets that travel through the region, including the airport and convention center with high visitor volume, to be aware of these areas and times where roadways are riskier to help encourage safer driving behaviors.

“As the trucking industry’s leadership comes together for ATA’s MCE to strategize against its toughest problems, we thought it was important to take a look at Nashville’s roads and highways and help inform fleet operators about the riskiest areas and times to drive in the city,” said Jeff Martin, vice president of global sales strategy, Lytx. “Nashville is a pivotal player in the trucking industry given its proximity to major interstates and logistics centers. As its roads become more congested and as habitual infractions result in more frequent incidents, the industry faces a sense of urgency to operate safely and efficiently every time it travels within or through the region.”

Notable findings from the Nashville report include:

Top 5 Riskiest Public Roadways in the Nashville Metro Area

I-40 between Fairfield Avenue and Orr Avenue. I-65 between Arctic Avenue and Fern Avenue. I-24 between Summer Place and Hwy 70 (Silliman Evans Bridge). I-40 + I-24 + US 41 Interchange. I-65 between Southerland Drive and the I-65 + US 431 Interchange.

Riskiest and Safest Times to Drive in the Nashville Metro Area

Riskiest: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Safest: 1:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

Riskiest and Safest Days to Drive in the Nashville Metro Area

Riskiest: Sunday

Safest: Monday

Top 10 Behaviors Contributing to Risk in the Nashville Metro Area

Following distance (1-2 seconds). Following distance (less than 1 second). Posted speed violation. Incomplete stop. Failed to stop. Handheld device. No seat belt. Late response. Near-collision (unavoidable). Food or drink.

“The data behind the riskiest behaviors underscores that following distance between vehicles is a significant challenge for drivers—and totally correctable with coaching, along with the other behaviors uncovered, Martin said. “Trucking and transportation companies that have implemented fleet safety programs sit at a vantage point of lower claims costs, more efficient fuel and improved collision avoidance.”